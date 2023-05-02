Vikings Draft Class 2023: Process, Picks vs Consensus, & Jaren Hall

The Minnesota Vikings have just completed the NFL Draft, selecting six players: wide receiver Jordan Addison, cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Jay Ward, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, quarterback Jaren Hall, and running back DeWayne McBride. Additionally, they signed 15 undrafted free agents. The NFL draft community had mixed reactions to the Vikings’ picks, with some grading them highly and others not so much. While opinions may vary, it is clear that the Vikings put a lot of thought and effort into their choices.

Round 1, Pick 23: USC WR Jordan Addison

Round 3, Pick 102: USC CB Mekhi Blackmon

Round 4, Pick 134: LSU DB Jay Ward

Round 5, Pick 141: LSU DT Jaquelin Roy

Round 5, Pick 164: BYU QB Jaren Hall

Round 7, Pick 222: UAB RB DeWayne McBride

In this show, we will delve into the Vikings’ draft process and discuss the factors that led the Vikings to select these six players. We will examine their individual strengths and areas for improvement, as well as the potential impact they could have on the team. Furthermore, we will touch on the 15 undrafted free agents signed by the Vikings, exploring the reasoning behind each signing and what they bring to the table. By the end of the show, you will understand the Minnesota Vikings’ NFL draft strategy and a bit more about their prospects for the upcoming season.

