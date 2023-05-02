Was Jordan Addison the “Right” Pick?

What are Jordan’s measurables?

Jordan is a smaller receiver. He’s 5’11” and 171 lbs. That is very lean for a receiver. For reference, as far as Minnesota Vikings wide receivers go, KJ Osborn is the same height and 203 lbs. Justin Jefferson is 6’1” and 202 lbs. His 4.49 40-yard dash is the same as KJ Osborn and Adam Thielen.

One of the closest RAS comps for Jordan Addison: HOFer Isaac Bruce pic.twitter.com/vvE2ICttMp — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) April 28, 2023

Where did he come from?

Jordan started out at the University of Pittsburgh. His first two years were impressive. His freshman year he saw the field in 10 games and piled up 666 yards with 4 TDs. His sophomore year he was the established #1. 1,593 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns and he tacked on another TD rushing. That was good enough to lead the nation in receiving TDs and 4th most in receiving yards. He transferred to USC for his 3rd year in college. Jordan was having another strong year until he injured his ankle in early October against Utah. He was out a month and had a strong game against UCLA in November. However, Jordan shut it down prior to the bowl game and focused on the draft.

Does he fit the offense?

Jordan is not as athletic as Justin Jefferson and anyone expecting him to be JJ 2.0 is going to be disappointed. However, they don’t need him to be JJ. The team needs him to be Adam Thielen-like. Thielen was not huge (still 20 lbs. heavier than Jordan) and not incredibly athletic coming out of Minnesota State. He did have excellent hands and a knack for getting YAC. That is where Jordan Addison can fit in. Jordan has strong hands, is a good route runner, and is a reliable pass catcher. He can go up in traffic, catch the tough contested balls, and create separation in small spaces. I expect to see Jordan get plenty of action on 3rd down and red zone opportunities.

Who else could the Vikes have taken?

The obvious answer is anyone who was taken after pick 23. The likely other picks considered were: Deonte Banks, CB Maryland, Mazi Smith, DT Michigan, Bryan Bresee, DE/DT Clemson, Will Levis, QB Kentucky or Joey Porter Jr, CB Penn State. If I were to pick, I might take Joey Porter Jr or Will Levis. I think Porter Jr is going to be really good and passing up a chance at a QB with potential might have been too much for me given the Cousins contract situation.

Was it a good pick?

Who knows? Calling a pick good this early is just someone who the draft experts thought would go sooner than where they were picked. Jordan went about where he was expected so you’ll see a lot of middling reactions. His peak potential (obviously just my opinion), I think he could be Adam Thielen. Reliable, strong hands and a knack for getting the tough yards/touchdowns. Worst case scenario, he’s Jarius Wright. Reliable, but never quite good enough to be a top target. If Levis becomes a top QB, it will be a poor decision no matter what Addison does. If not, Kwesi might have dodged a bullet and found himself a WR2. Only time will tell.