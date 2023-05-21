What was the first Vikings game you ever attended?

With things surrounding the Minnesota Vikings having become relatively quiet in recent days, we’re going to take some time to do some more community engagement over the coming days and weeks leading up to the start of the 2023 NFL season. With that in mind, today’s query is one that will, hopefully, bring up a lot of good memories for folks.

What was the first Minnesota Vikings game you ever attended in person?

For me, I have to go back over thirty years to the 1992 season. The primary motivation for my family and I to make the four-hour trek to the Twin Cities on that particular weekend was not to see the Vikings play. It was for me to attend the Teen Jeopardy! tryouts that were being held at a comedy club inside the Mall of America that Saturday. Unfortunately, yours truly didn’t quite make the cut to get onto the show, but I did manage to shake hands with the late, great Alex Trebek, so it wasn’t a total loss.

The next day, we made the trip to the Metrodome to see the Vikings host the Mike Tomzack-led Cleveland Browns in a game that won’t ever be mistaken for one of the great games in Vikings history. In fact, it looked like it was going to be a pretty terrible afternoon overall as the Vikings went into halftime trailing 13-0.

Then the Vikings scored the final 17 points of the game, capped by a 25-yard pick-six by Audray McMillan to pull out a 17-13 victory en route to winning the NFC Central that season. The Vikings wound up with just 141 yards of total offense on the afternoon and the teams combined for seven turnovers. The Vikings had just 56 yards passing on the game between two quarterbacks. . .Sean Salisbury had 30 yards through the air while Rich Gannon had 26 as they went a combined 9-for-24. But, whatever. . .it was good enough for Dennis Green and company to get the W that afternoon.

So, when was the first Minnesota Vikings game that you attended, folks? What do you remember from the game?