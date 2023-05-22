Morphing into a SKOL’ing With Friends with Justin Day - Is Dalvin Cook Worth it?

In this episode of the Two Old Bloggers which morphed into a SKOL’ing With Friends show, Justin Day joins Dave after Darren gets called to help with coordination in the Northwest Territory fires. They delve into the recent news surrounding the Minnesota Vikings, particularly the situation regarding star running back Delvin Cook. They discuss the team’s offensive struggles and whether or not Cook’s production is worth the cost against the salary cap. They also take a look at potential moves the team could make to improve their defense, including signing free agent Leonard Floyd and pursuing other non-Viking players.

Dave also mentions upcoming shows on the Vikings 1st & SKOL network, including an in-depth discussion of players with a “bullseye on their back,” such as newly acquired Marcus Davenport and second-year player Ed Ingram. They encourage viewers to like, subscribe, and ring the bell for notifications, emphasizing the importance of community and communication within the Vikings fanbase.

Overall, the episode provides valuable insights and analysis for fans of the Minnesota Vikings, touching on both current events and future possibilities for the team.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook and podcasts on your favorite aggregator. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

