Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Quarterbacks and running backs

It is, once again, time for us to take the pulse of our readers with a brand new SB Nation Reacts survey about the Minnesota Vikings. Today, we’ve got two questions for you to answer, at least one of which is different from what we usually do.

Inspired, at least in part, by what has been one of the big topics of conversation on social media over the past few days, we want to know who you think the best quarterback not named Fran Tarkenton in team history is. We’ve put the three (in my opinion) most obvious candidates into the poll for your voting pleasure.

The other one is a bit more conventional, wherein we ask you who you think will lead our favorite team in rushing this season. We included Dalvin Cook as an option. . .whether anyone will vote for him or not depends entirely on what you think the chances are that he remains on the roster for the 2023 season. If you don't think he’ll be here, there are other options for you to vote for as well.

As always, we’ll have the results of our polls ready for you to check out in a couple of days. For now, go ahead and cast your vote in the poll and talk about it in the comments!