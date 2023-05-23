Vikings sign XFL WR Lucky Jackson, waive OLB Kenny Willekes

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that they signed XFL WR Lucky Jackson and waived OLB Kenny Willekes.

Lucky Jackson spent this season in the XFL with the D.C. Defenders where he caught 36 passes for 572 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in 10 games. Before joining the Defenders, Jackson spent time in the CFL and the TSL. He spent his entire 5 year collegiate career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Kenny Willekes was a 7th round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The undersized 4-3 defensive end was once considered to be a draft day steal, but has had trouble staying healthy. Willekes missed entire his rookie season with a knee injury, as well as the 2022 season. Willekes' style of play doesn't translate to Flores' 3-4 defense nearly as well as it would have in Mike Zimmer's defense, which is likely another factor that played into the decision to waive him.

Lucky Johnson joins a loaded WR room, and will be fighting Jalen Reagor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, Blake Proehl, Thomas Thayer, Malik Knowles, and Cephus Jackson for a spot on the roster or practice squad.

Welcome to the Vikings Lucky, and best of luck on your next endeavor, Kenny!