Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 23 May 2023

We got a little over a week left until we get to the magical June 1st date. I do not expect anything to happen on that exact date though. I think the Dalvin Cook situation could drag out until right before training camp. I cannot imagine the team wanting to have him participate in training camp IF they were hoping to move him.

They technically do not need to do anything with his contract in order to extend JJ, Hunter, and Hockenson. They have enough cap space to do that now and still have an O’Neill restructure in their back pocket.

Since yore last open thread ...

A look at the Vikings’ 2024 NFL Draft picks is a bit confusing

...

Morphing into a SKOL’ing With Friends with Justin Day - Is Dalvin Cook Worth it?

...

Other Vikings stuff ...

What are realistic expectations for Lewis Cine in Year 2?

My hope is only that he stays healthy for his own sake.

...

Meet Vikings running back DeWayne McBride, who often achieves ‘wolverine-berzerker mode’

Note: this is a pay site but a good article.

There is no greater example than in 2021 when UAB was losing 21-7 to Louisiana Tech. McBride was not playing because he had suffered a high-ankle sprain in an earlier game. He had not practiced in weeks, other than some light jogging.

Trailing that night, Brigham approached McBride on the sideline and said: “Debo, I don’t know what to tell you other than if you don’t find a way to play in this game, we’re going to get our ass beat at home.”

McBride hoisted his helmet onto his head and entered the game. By the time he exited, he had amassed 210 yards on 14 carries with four touchdowns.

...

Dalvin Cook Rumors: Is the Vikings RB Going To Be Cut? Landing Spots, Contract, and More

I would hope that Kwesi could get some kind of pick for Cook rather than releasing him. I still think the cap space is more important than having him here another year taking carries away from the other backs.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: