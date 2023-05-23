 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Passes Controversial New Kickoff Rule

Coaches and players are not happy about it.

By Tyler Ireland
NFL: DEC 17 Colts at Vikings Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A couple of days ago, we talked about the NFL potentially passing a new rule about kickoffs and how it would affect the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the rule change is official.

The NFL has passed the controversial new rule that has faced strong opposition from coaches and players. Per Ian Rapoport, all fair catches and touchbacks will come out to the 25-yard line on kickoff returns.

When a fair catch is called, the ball will be advanced to the 25-yard line, thus discouraging players to return kicks. The league is following the NCAA's footsteps with this new rule, and the reasoning behind it is for player safety. Concussion rates on kickoff returns have increased, which is what spurred the league to take action. NFL executive Jeff Miller said “We can’t stand by and do nothing.”

However, the rule change has faced strong opposition from coaches and players, who think that this rule further devalues the role of special teams play. Pat McAfee is none too pleased with the rule change either, saying quote: "This is a joke." McAfee went on to go on an expletive-laden rant after Roger Goodell reportedly lobbied for the rule change to be instituted.

Unfortunately, rule changes like these are inevitable, and players and coaches are gonna have to live with it whether they like it or not.

