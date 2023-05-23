Vikings, Seahawks finalize schedule for preseason opener

The 2023 preseason schedule is complete for the Minnesota Vikings, and if you’re going to want to watch their preseason opener, you’re going to have to stay up a little late. On a school night, no less.

Just a short time ago, the announcement was made that the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, their lone road trip of the preseason, will be played on Thursday, 10 August. Because the game is on the left coast, kickoff will be a little bit later, with things scheduled to get underway at 9:00 PM Central time.

With the NFL’s unbalanced schedule, which is now in its third season, all of the NFC teams will have two home preseason games this year. The Vikings’ preseason schedule will also see them host the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals. Both of those games will be held on Saturdays at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Titans game kicking off at 7:00 PM Central on 19 August and the Cardinals game starting at noon on 26 August.

I know that by the time the first preseason game comes around a lot of us are going to be pretty hungry to see some Vikings football. Still, asking most folks to stay up until midnight on a Thursday night is going to be a big ask. Thankfully, the NFL Network will be able to give us a replay at some point. . .as long as that isn’t at 3:00 AM on a Tuesday or something ridiculous, too.