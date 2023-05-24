 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 May 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿The Six Best Vikings of the Past 30 Years

The Battle of Daunte Culpepper vs Kirk Cousins

Vikings sign XFL WR Lucky Jackson, waive OLB Kenny Willekes

NFL Passes Controversial New Kickoff Rule

Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Quarterbacks and running backs

Alexander Mattison a Breakout Candidate This Season

The Vikings celebrate the life of Bud Grant

Vikings, Seahawks finalize schedule for preseason opener

Other Vikings News…

Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook among those absent for Vikings’ voluntary practices

TJ Hockenson is ready to line up anywhere

