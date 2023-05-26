 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 May 2023

By Chris_Martens
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Competition Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Call Your Shot: What will the Vikings’ record be in 2023?

Way too early: Vikings regular season prediction

Vikings Fan Questions

Brian Flores: Upon Whom All Depends

Other Vikings News…

Vikings’ Akayleb Evans has a plan to avoid concussions

Minnesota Vikings’ home to be paid off before 2023 season

