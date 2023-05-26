SB Nation Reacts Results: Who is the second best QB in Vikings history?

Well, folks, we’re back with the results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts questions concerning the Minnesota Vikings, and there’s at least one surprise. . .at least to me. . .in this week’s answers, so let’s take a look at what we’ve got here, shall we?

The first question we asked you for this week had to do with one of the topics that’s been going around social media with Vikings fans over the past week or so, that being “Who is the best quarterback in franchise history not named Fran Tarkenton?” The results are in and. . .well, frankly, I’m a little surprised by them.

Of our respondents, 43% of you said that none other than the Vikings’ current quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is the second-best quarterback the franchise has ever had. He edged out Daunte Culpepper, who got 32% of the vote, with Tommy Kramer finishing a relatively distant third with 17%. I’m not sure who the “other” or “others” are that got 8% of the vote, but I’m wondering if they aren’t more along the lines of one-season wonders (Randall Cunningham, Brett Favre, Case Keenum, etc.) than a player that had multiple solid years at quarterback for the purple.

As I’ve made clear, my choice was Culpepper, but I can see a decent argument for Cousins or Kramer, quite frankly. This might have been more personal preference than anything else, and that’s why I’m a bit surprised that Cousins came away with this one.

Our other question has to do with who you think will lead the Vikings in rushing in 2023. The answers reveal a bit about what Vikings fans think about the immediate future at the running back position.

Two-thirds of our respondents to this one, 66%, believe that Alexander Mattison will be the leading rusher for the Vikings this year. That only 14% of the audience went with Dalvin Cook seems to suggest that our readers think, like many others do, that Cook’s time in Minnesota is at an end.

Second-year back Ty Chandler came away with 10% of the vote, while rookie DeWayne McBride was just behind him at 9%.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts questions for this week, folks. We’ll likely roll out some more of these as we make our way through the offseason.

