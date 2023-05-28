Is There Still a Chance for Dalvin Cook to Stay with the Vikings?

In a second go at this episode of the Two Old Bloggers , Darren and Dave engage in a discussion about the future of Dalvin Cook with the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had suggested that Cook could stay with the Vikings with a restructured contract, be traded, or be released. They analyze the situation, considering the team’s recent social media releases and communication with Cook during the offseason, as well as the market for running backs and the potential for a shift in the team’s starting running back role. They also explored potential destinations for Cook if he were to be traded, such as the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to Cook’s situation, Darren also identified two Vikings players with bullseyes on them: Marcus Davenport and Ed Ingram. Davenport, who the Vikings signed to a one-year deal in March, is expected to start as the edge rusher opposite Danielle Hunter. The Vikings’ pass rush was lackluster last season, and the team will need Davenport to perform well if they hope to improve. Meanwhile, Ingram, a second-year right guard, struggled as a rookie but has the potential to contribute to a strong offensive line if he can improve in his second year.

Finally, Darren and Dave took a closer look at Vikings draftee Jaren Hall, a quarterback from BYU. While Hall is not expected to have a significant role on the team in 2023, he was a worthwhile gamble for the Vikings in the fifth round of the draft given his athleticism and college production. The hosts discussed Hall’s strengths and weaknesses, including his experience and accuracy as a passer, as well as his struggles with making throws under pressure. They also drew comparisons to former Vikings backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Overall, the hosts provided in-depth analysis and insight into several key topics related to the Minnesota Vikings, including the future of Cook, the potential impact of Davenport and Ingram, and the potential of Hall as a developmental quarterback.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs.

