Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 May 2023

By Chris_Martens
NCAA Football: Independence Bowl-Brigham Young at UAB Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Was Jordan Addison the “Right” Pick?

Is Jaren Hall our future QB1?

DeWayne McBride and Ty Chandler Are Like Thunder and Lightning In The Vikings’ Backfield

Vikings Make Big Commitment to UDFA Edge Rusher Andre Carter II

Breaking Down Jaren Hall

Other Vikings News…

Vikings Rookie Puts League on Notice

Why the Vikings had to have first-rounder Jordan Addison

