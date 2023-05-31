U.S. Bank Stadium is completely paid for

It’s always a good idea to pay off your debts. It’s an even better idea to pay those debts off early. The Minnesota Vikings, apparently, subscribe to this philosophy, at least as it pertains to where they play their home games.

According to Front Office Sports, the Vikings and the state of Minnesota have completely paid off the construction costs of U.S. Bank Stadium, finishing the payments 23 years ahead of time and saving the taxpayers of Minnesota over $226 million in interest.

The reason that his happened, according to Front Office Sports, is because tax revenue from electronic pull tabs brought in revenue far above and beyond the original projections.

Not being a resident of the state of Minnesota myself, I’m not going to pretend to know all the intricate details of how that revenue stream blasted off the way it did, though I do know that folks love them some pull tabs. I’m also not going to pretend to know about or make suggestions for what the state should do with the money they’re saving by getting things paid off well ahead of time.

What I do know for sure is that the Vikings’ new home is completely paid for well ahead of schedule, which seems to be a pretty sweet deal all the way around.