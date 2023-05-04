Vikings’ Phase Two OTA Recap and UDFA Analysis

Welcome to The Real Forno Show, where Tyler Forness and producer Dave Stefano break down all things Minnesota Vikings! In this episode, the Vikings have started phase two of their organized team activities. Players hit the practice field for the first time this offseason and got a chance to do some drills. What can we take from these workouts?

Tyler and Dave quick synopsis of the Vikings’ UDFAs, examining each player’s strengths, weaknesses, and overall potential. They give their expert opinions on which players have the best chance to make the team and contribute on Sundays.

In particular, Tyler and Dave discuss Ivan Pace Jr., the smart and instinctive linebacker out of Cincinnati who has good size and athleticism. They also examine Andre Carter II, the edge rusher out of Army with a proven record of making plays. Who are they and are there any standouts who project well to make the roster?

Of course, not every player is guaranteed to make the team, but Tyler and Dave give their honest assessments of each player’s potential and what they bring to the table.

Here is the UDFA class:

OL Alan Ali , Texas Christian

, Texas Christian DT Calvin Avery , Illinois

, Illinois ILB Abraham Beauplan , Marshall

, Marshall OLB Andre Carter II , Army

, Army OL Jacky Chen , Pace

, Pace CB C.J. Coldon , Oklahoma

, Oklahoma ILB Wilson Huber, Cincinnati

Cincinnati WR Cephus Johnson , Southeastern Louisiana

, Southeastern Louisiana WR Malik Knowles , Kansas State

, Kansas State ILB Ivan Pace Jr. , Cincinnati

, Cincinnati K Jack Podlesny , Georgia

, Georgia TE Ben Sims , Baylor

, Baylor WR Thayer Thomas , N.C. State

, N.C. State CB NaJee Thompson , Georgia Southern

, Georgia Southern CB Jaylin Williams, Indiana

Don’t miss this in-depth analysis of the Vikings’ UDFAs on The Real Forno Show! Tyler and Dave bring their years of experience and knowledge of the game to give you the inside scoop on the next generation of Minnesota Vikings players. Tune in now to hear their expert analysis!

All of that and more in this episode of The Real Forno Show.

FAN WITH US!!! From Two Old Bloggers with Darren @KickassblogVike, Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.