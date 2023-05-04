Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 May 2023

No movement. The team currently has $1,190,835 in cap space.

My new plan would be ...

Starting cap space

2023: $1,190,835

2024: $25,833,741

...

Restructure Z. Smith (7.285M salary + 4.55M in bonuses). Save 6.241M

Restructure O’Neill (13.32M salary). Save 9.96M

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M with a 13M signing bonus. Save 5.649M

Extend Hunter 3 yr 63M with a 25M signing bonus and 4.9M first year salary. Costs 5M

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 128M with a 25M signing bonus and a 15M option bonus in 2024. Costs 5M

Trade Cook to the Dolphins for a 2024 5th using the post-June 1st designation. Save 11M.

...

Ending cap space

2023: $24,041,452

2024: ($3,570,759)

..

In 2024, release H. Smith and Z. Smith which will save 31M in cap space.

Doubtful. It’s simple. He knows he is making too much.

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 3 Pick 35

...

30: R1 P30 WR Rome Odunze - Washington 6’3” 211

55: R2 P23 C Bryce Foster - Texas A&M 6’5” 325

99: R3 P35 S Calen Bullock - USC 6’3” 190

123: R4 P23 LB Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma 6’4” 240

125: R4 P25 DL Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson 6’4” 295

168: R5 P32 EDGE Princely Umanmielen - Florida 6’5” 245

198: R6 P23 TE Arik Gilbert - Nebraska 6’5” 255

