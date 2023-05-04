The Vikings Claim CB John Reid Off Waivers

The Minnesota Vikings are now up to 90 players. Field Yates of ESPN is reporting that the Vikings have claimed CB John Reid off of waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

John Reid has become quite the journeyman early in his career. The former Penn State cornerback was drafted by the Houston Texans in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Reid only played 13 games with the Texans in his rookie year. The following season, John Reid was traded to Seattle for a 7th-round pick. Reid made the Seahawks' final 53-man roster that year and played in 11 games for Seattle. The Seahawks waived Reid in October 2022.

Then the Atlanta Falcons signed Reid to the practice squad in November 2022, where he stayed for a month before being added to the Tennessee Titans' active roster in December 2022. However, Reid's time with the Titans was short-lived, and he was waived later that month. The Falcons once again added him to their practice squad in January 2023. Reid remained on Atlanta's practice squad for a few months before being waived on May 3rd, 2023.

Here’s what NFL.com had to say about John Reid in his scouting report:

Competitive press nickel who uses mirror quickness and controlled hand work to make press release uncomfortable for receivers. Reid’s body control and balance allow him to play a stickier brand of coverage underneath, but that coverage will fade as routes progress. He can be mismatched with big speed or big size and doesn’t feature the physical profile of a capable run-support defender. Reid’s passion, competitiveness and football IQ are fun to watch, but physical limitations could cap his ceiling.

The Vikings have made it a priority this offseason to add depth at nickelback. Byron Murphy, Mekhi Blackmon, and Jay Ward all have experience playing in the slot. Even players like Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. could play some snaps at nickel if necessary. John Reid will have difficulty making the 53-man roster, but don’t be surprised if he finds his way onto the practice squad.

Welcome to Minnesota, John Reid!