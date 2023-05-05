 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 May 2023

By Chris_Martens
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Vikings’ Phase Two OTA Recap and UDFA Analysis

OLB Junior Aho joins Vikings through International Player Partnership Program

Breaking Down Film of Minnesota Vikings’ New Rookie WR Jordan Addison

The Vikings Claim CB John Reid Off Waivers

An Early Vikings 53-Man Roster Projection

Other Vikings News…

Rival executives had praise for the Vikings draft

Adam Thielen on the Vikings: ‘Time was right for both sides to move on’

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

