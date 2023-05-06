Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 May 2023

Still no movement.

What could the team do ...

Starting Cap Space

2023: $1,190,835

2024: $25,833,741

...

Trade Z. Smith after June 1st. Save 13.823M

Trade Cook after June 1st. Save 11M.

...

Updated Cap Space

2023: $25,944,364

2024: $58,333,741

...

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M with a 13M signing bonus & first year salary of 4.08M. Save 2.649M

Cap hits: 6.68M, 13.52M, 16.6M, 18.6M, 2.6M (one void year added)

Cummulative Cash flow: 17.08M, 28M, 42M, 58M

...

Extend Hunter 3 yr 63M with a 20M signing bonus, 5M roster bonus, and 4.9M first year salary. Costs 9M

Cap hits: 22.12M, 21.12M, 31.12M, 4M, 4M (two void years added)

Cummulative Cash flow: 30.5M, 42M, 63M

...

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 128M with a 25M signing bonus and a 15M option bonus in 2024. Costs 5M

Cap hits: 9.175M, 20M, 31M, 34M, 35M, 3M (one void year added)

Cummulative Cash flow: 25M, 52M, 75M, 101M, 128M

...

Ending cap space

2023: $14,593,364

2024: $34,676,741

...

In 2024, if they release H. Smith it will save 11.384M in cap space giving them $46,060,857 in cap space.

They have 28M in dead money as a place holder for Kork which can be used for an extension.

They will have to make decisions on in-house free agents ...

Marcus Davenport, Ezra Cleveland, KJ Osborn, DJ Wonnum, and a bunchof others that do not make too much (less than 2M).

They could be in excellent position to make a splash in free agency if they want.

Players that might be interesting, Cesar Ruiz C, Natene Muti G, Geno Stone S, Donovan Peoples-Jones WR, Jeff Okudah CB, Grant Delpit S, Cameron Dantzler CB, Isaiah Simmons LB, Mack Wilson LB, Willie Gay Jr CB, Jeremy Chinn S, Quinnen Williams DT.

Since yore last open thread ...

Norse Code Podcast Episode 470: The Raffle (Part 2)

...

The Trade For Jaquelin Roy Was Likely Spearheaded By Daronte Jones

...

Veteran Free Agents the Minnesota Vikings Could Still Target

Not sure the team is going to spend much beyond the minimum on any additional players .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: