Who is the NFC North’s Best QB After the Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As the NFL offseason rolls on, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves at the center of several intriguing storylines. Let’s break down some of the latest news and rumors surrounding the team.

First up, the blockbuster trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the AFC has massive implications for the Vikings and the rest of the NFC North. With Rodgers out of the picture, the division suddenly looks a lot more winnable. Can Kirk Cousins and the Vikings take advantage and go back-to-back winning the North crown?

Speaking of Cousins, the quarterback made headlines recently with comments indicating he wants to stay in Minnesota for the long haul. This is great news for Vikings fans who have been waiting for stability under center. But will Cousins be able to lead the team to a Super Bowl?

Finally, let’s take a look at rookie running back DeWayne McBride. The Vikings selected McBride in the seventh round of this year’s draft, and he’s already generating buzz amongst fans. But can he translate that success at UAB to the NFL? Only time will tell, but the Vikings are hoping McBride can be a key contributor in the years to come.

All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a Vikings fan. With new faces and old favorites alike, the team is poised to make some noise in the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more updates and analysis as the season draws near.

