Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8 May 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Why the Vikings Were So Bad in DVOA Last Season- And Why They’ll Be Better This Season

Prepare to draft Jordan Addison in fantasy football

Other Vikings News…

Film Room: Breaking Down What Jordan Addison Will Bring To The Vikings Offense

Panthers’ Adam Thielen opens up about Vikings departure, says ‘they had a different vision for me’

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: