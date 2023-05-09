Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: One last look back at the 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

It is time, once again, to take the pulse of our readers with our latest SB Nation Reacts survey! Now that we’re nearly two weeks removed from this year’s selection meeting, we want to take one look back at this year’s NFL Draft before we start moving full force towards the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.

We have not one, not two, but three questions for your answering pleasure this week. The first one, since this is about the draft, is your opportunity to stamp your grade on this year’s Draft class. Yes, we know that it’s difficult to do this before any of them have taken the field, but if you have an opinion on the matter we’d like to hear it.

The second question has to do with which member of the team’s draft class you’re the most excited about. Now, we didn’t include first-round pick Jordan Addison as an option. . .we’re pretty sure that everyone is excited about him. But, of the Vikings’ other five selections, which one are you the most excited about?

Finally, we want to hear your thoughts on the Undrafted Free Agency class. The Vikings got a couple of the top UDFAs in this year’s post-draft signing frenzy, but which of them are you the most excited to see take the field in purple?

As always, we’ll have the results of these questions in a few days. But, for now, cast your votes in this week’s poll and let us know what you think in the comments!