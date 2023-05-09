Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 May 2023

Still waiting ...

Starting Cap Space

2023: $1,120,835

2024: $25,817,076

...

Trade Cook after June 1st. Save 11M

...

Restructure Z. Smith. Save 3.5M

Add 2 void yrs and give 10M signing bonus. Remove incentives.

Salaries of 7.95M, 17.45M

Cap hits of 12.17M, 21.67M, 5M (2 void years)

...

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M with a 13M signing bonus, 5M option bonus in 2023. Save 5.649M

Salaries of 1.08M, 8.92M, 14M, 16M

Cap hits: 3.68M, 12.77M, 17.85M, 19.85M, 3.85M (one void year added)

Cummulative Cash flow: 14.08M, 28M, 42M, 58M

...

Extend Hunter 3 yr 63M with a 25M signing bonus. Costs 5M

Salaries of 4.9M, 10.9M, 20.9M

Per Game roster bonus 500K, workout bonus 100K

Cap hits: 18.12M, 22.12M, 32.12M, 10M (2 void years)

Cummulative Cash flow: 30.5M, 42M, 63M

...

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 128M with a 25M signing bonus and a 15M option bonus in 2024. Costs 5M

Salaries of 2.399M, 12M, 23M, 26M, 27M

Cap hits: 9.175M, 20M, 31M, 34M, 35M, 3M (one void year added)

Cummulative Cash flow: 25M, 52M, 75M, 101M, 128M

...

Ending cap space

2023: $11,093,364

2024: $14,410,076

...

In 2024, if they release H. Smith it will save 11.384M in cap space giving them 25.8 in cap space.

They have 28M in dead money as a place holder for Kork which can be used for an extension.

...

Vikings Fifth-Round Pick Jaquelin Roy Agrees to Terms on Rookie Contract

Vikings defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, a fifth-round pick out of LSU, has agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract worth $4,179,772

Overthecap (OTC) guesstimated the number would be $4,119,276. Pretty good. The first year cap hit that OTC has is $819,819.

Right now the player in the 51st position of the Top 51 available cap space is at $940,000. This signing saves money and wont count against the Top 51 cap space until Roy makes the final 53.

In fact, according to OTC, only the 3rd round pick 102 and the first round pick 23 will actually cost cap space right now.

Pick 102 has a guesstimated cap hit of $964,379 which cost $24,379.

Pick 23 has a guesstimated cap hit of $2,496,680 which cost $1,556,680.

So really, to sign the rookies, it is only going to cost $1,581,059 in cap space this year since the 4th, 5th, & 7th round picks wont count against the Top 51 cap space.

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 5 Pick 21

...

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Round 2 Pick 23, Round 5 Pick 32

Received: Round 2 Pick 20, Round 6 Pick 20

...

23: R1 P23 DL Maason Smith - LSU

52: R2 P20 G Cooper Beebe - Kansas State

123: R4 P23 LB Tommy Eichenberg - Ohio State

125: R4 P25 WR Jermaine Burton - Alabama

157: R5 P21 OT Walter Rouse - Oklahoma

195: R6 P20 S Kenny Logan Jr. - Kansas

198: R6 P23 CB Ennis Rakestraw - Missouri

