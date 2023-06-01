Is It All About the Money? Jefferson, Cook, Addison, Murphy & Mattison

On this episode of The Real Forno Show, Tyler and Dave discussed a variety of topics related to the Minnesota Vikings. The show began with a conversation about the absence of star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, and what it could mean for the team going forward. With Jefferson still not present at team activities, Tyler and Dave speculated about potential contract negotiations and what Jefferson’s holdout, or potential holdout, could mean for the upcoming season.

The guys then shift their attention to running back Dalvin Cook and explored various scenarios for him as the June 1st cap deadline approached. With Cook currently counting for a significant amount against the team’s salary cap, Tyler and Dave talked about options for restructuring Cook’s contract, potentially trading him, or just cutting him to free up cap space. This is a crucial topic as some fans still feel that Cook is an important weapon for the Vikings’ offense and losing him would be a significant blow.

The conversation then turns to the mystery surrounding Jordan Addison’s injury. Tyler and Dave discussed the popping sound that was heard when Addison went down during the rookie minicamp and what it could mean for the young player’s future with the team. With the Vikings looking to build a strong roster for the upcoming season, any injury to a player, especially a promising young talent like Addison, is a cause for concern. In the best case, it can put the player’s development and adjustment to the NFL’s speed of the game, and in the worst, “It was just a tweak” with fears of Danielle Hunter’s neck injury haunting fans' current memories. Tyler and Dave provided their insights on the situation, and fans of the Vikings will be hoping for the best for Addison’s future.

Finally, the hosts wrapped up the episode with a discussion about the motivation and incentives for two players on the Vikings roster - cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison. Tyler and Dave explored how these players could potentially contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season and what incentives might be put in place to help motivate them. With the Vikings hoping to build a strong and deep roster, the success of players like Murphy and Mattison will be crucial in achieving their goals.

All this and more!

Overall, this episode of The Real Forno Show provides valuable insights, or at least an interesting discussion into your Minnesota Vikings, with Tyler and Dave discussing important topics that are sure to be of interest to you the fans. Join the conversation on The Real Forno Show on the Vikings1stSKOL YouTube channel.

FAN WITH US!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.