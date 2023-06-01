Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 June 2023

June 1st! Yes! Now we wait for news.

Since yore last open thread ...

U.S. Bank Stadium is completely paid for

The reason that his happened, according to Front Office Sports, is because tax revenue from electronic pull tabs brought in revenue far above and beyond the original projections.

...

Other Vikings stuff ...

Report: ‘Keep your eye on what’s going on with Justin Jefferson’

...

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell not concerned about Jefferson’s OTA absence, Addison’s injury

...

What the NFL’s June 1 Deadline Means For The Vikings and Dalvin Cook

Now that June 2nd is basically here, releasing Cook would create $9 million in cap space with $5.1 million in dead money. However, it seems more likely that the Vikings are still trying to trade the four-time Pro Bowl running back. If they wanted to, they could’ve released him with a post-June 1 designation back in the spring, creating cap space that could’ve been used during the main rush of free agency.

Waiting to make a trade was always the best move for the Vikings’ salary cap. It would free up $11 million in cap space with just $3.1 million — Cook’s prorated signing bonus this season — in dead money. It would also mean getting something in return for Cook instead of releasing him for nothing and allowing him to sign wherever he pleases.

...

NFL’s post-June 1 deadline: Biggest remaining needs for 2023 contenders, plus top cut and trade candidates

Wow! This story has a picture of Cook but only as a cut or trade candidate. The Vikings are not listed as a “contenda”. What’s up with that?

...

June 1 Cut And Trade Candidates: Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, and Others

Kevin Byard S Tennessee might be a good pick up depending on how they feel about Bynum.

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles

Sent: Round 4 Pick 25

Received: Round 5 Pick 23, Round 5 Pick 37

...

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 6 Pick 23

Received: Round 6 Pick 37, Round 7 Pick 27

...

23: R1 P23 G Cooper Beebe - Kansas State 6’4” 332

55: R2 P23 OT Zion Nelson - Miami 6’5” 316

123: R4 P23 S Malachi Moore - Alabama 6’0” 198

142: R5 P6 DL Fabien Lovett - Florida State 6’4” 318

159: R5 P23 LB Jestin Jacobs - Oregon 6’4” 238

168: R5 P32 WR Cornelius Johnson - Michigan 6’3” 208

173: R5 P37 EDGE John Morgan III - Arkansas 6’2” 273

212: R6 P37 K Harrison Mevis - Missouri 5’11” 243

246: R7 P27 CB Khyree Jackson - Oregon 6’3” 198

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: