Vikings work out QB Jordan Ta’amu

While it would appear, at least on the surface, that the Minnesota Vikings have a fairly settled quarterback situation heading into the 2023 NFL season, they’re kicking the tires on a player that had a lot of recent success in one of the new spring football leagues.

Per numerous sources, led by Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Vikings brought quarterback Jordan Ta’amu in for a workout on Thursday.

Ta’amu was most recently the quarterback of the DC Defenders of the XFL, where he was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year while leading the Defenders to the XFL Championship Game.

Ta’amu went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019, and from there has bounced around a lot. He spent some time with the Houston Texans’ practice squad before landing with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL’s COVID-shortened 2020 season. He then had stints with the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs (twice), the Detroit Lions (also twice), the Washington Football Team, and the Carolina Panthers between the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons.

From there, Ta’amu landed with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL for the 2022 season and moved on to the XFL this past year. He led the USFL in both passing yardage and passing touchdowns in 2022 before being named the XFL Offensive Player of the Year this past season.

With the Vikings having Kirk Cousins entrenched as the starter for 2023 with Nick Mullens (seemingly) secure behind him as the backup and rookie Jaren Hall brought in to hold the clipboard for this year, it seems to be a bit of a surprise to see the Vikings bring someone like Ta’amu in for a workout. They might just be doing their due diligence on all the potential options that are out there, but maybe they see something they can develop in Ta’amu, who is only a few months older than Hall.

Do you think anything is going to come of this workout, folks?