Vikings TE Ben Ellefson Announces His Retirement

The first post-June 1st domino fell, but it wasn’t one anyone was expecting. Minnesota Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson announced his retirement today. In an official statement posted on his Instagram account, Ben cited injuries as a reason why he decided to hang up the cleats.

Ellefson grew up in Hawley, Minnesota, and played football at North Dakota State before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After spending the 2020 season with the Jags, he signed with the hometown Vikings as a member of the practice squad in 2021. He spent most of the 2021 season on injured reserve, but managed to make the final 53 man roster in 2022 as the team’s third tight end. Unfortunately, Ellefson was hampered with injuries in 2022 as well, and only suited up for 5 games.

Prior to this announcement, Ellefson was competing with Nick Muse and Ben Sims for the 4th tight end spot behind T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, and Johnny Mundt. With Ellefson now moving on, this could give way for 2021 7th round pick Nick Muse to potentially make the 53 man roster if he has a strong offseason program.

Regardless of what happens at the tight end position, we wish Ben Ellefson the best of luck in the next chapter of his life.