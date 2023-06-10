Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10,11 June 2023

Now that Dalvin Cook is gone, the Vikings have 17.8M in cap space according to overthecap and 19.1M according to spotrac.

...

If they give Hockenson a 4 yr 58M deal with a 12.5M signing bonus and lower his salary to 2.329M, they would save 4.5M in cap space.

If they give Hunter a 3 yr 63M deal with a 25M signing bonus and lower his salary to 1.4M, they would use 4.5M in cap space.

These two can be taken care of without touching any of the 17.8M cap space.

...

That leaves the Jefferson extension.

I would offer a 3 yr 99M deal with a 30M signing bonus and a 15M option bonus in year two and one void year.

His cap hits would be 10.175M, 24.75M, 27.75M, 30.75M, and 9.75M.

It would cost 6M in cap space.

That would leave 11.8M to use for other moves and to pay the practice squad players.

There is speculation that other teams are calling to ask about Hunter’s availability probably due to the fact that the team has not extended him.

What is a good offer for Hunter?

...

https://catcrave.com/posts/3-trade-offers-carolina-panthers-danielle-hunter-2023

Starts with a 2nd and gets worse.

...

Starts with a 2024 4th plus a 2025 4th and 5th and gets worse

...

This is Hunter for Trey Lance which is interesting but probably still not enough as Lance has not done anything yet.

...

This one suggests a 2024 4th and a 2025 5th.

The reality is that the fans of these other teams are smoking crack.

I would suggest to these other morans that they look at the Khalil Mack trade from the Bears to the Chargers.

The Bears got back a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

That would be the minimum for Hunter who is 2 years younger than Mack and has just as good of stats through this point in their respective careers.

...

If the Vikings did trade Hunter they would save another 5.5M in cap space while eating another 7.62M in dead money this year AND 5.62M in dead money next year.

Would they then try to sign Yannick Ngakoue or Jadaveon Clowney?

It would be very interesting.

