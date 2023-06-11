Some of us finally have something in common with Justin Jefferson

After all of this time, it appears that some of us might actually have something in common with Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. I know, I can’t believe it, either.

Jefferson recently had a sit down with the folks from GQ magazine and was asked about the ten things that he simply can’t live without. You can watch the whole video right here.

I’m not going to go through all of the things that Jefferson listed, but there was one that brought a smile to my face, and that was when he mentioned his PlayStation 5.

Yes, Jefferson is a PlayStation guy. Stuff it, XBox fanboys.

(I won’t put the Nintendo crowd in here because that’s a completely other realm from the PS and the XBox, honestly.)

Jefferson says that his PS5 is what he uses to escape from the world and relax, which is a whole lot better than a lot of things people do to escape from the world and relax. He’s not just a sports gamer, either, from what he says in the video. He did say, however, that the best Madden NFL player that he played against was his now former teammate, Dalvin Cook. He said that Cook was cheating, which I’d have a hard time believing.

I mean, come on. . .we know the computer cheats, but not another player.

Now, look, we know that Justin Jefferson and everyone else with a PS5 could, by the technical definition of the term “live,” live without their PS5. But, honestly. . .why would you want to?

You can check out the entire video that Jefferson did with the folks at GQ up above there. It’s less than ten minutes long, so it can give you a nice, short look into the life of the NFL’s best wide receiver.