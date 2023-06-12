Dalvin Cook is Gone & Danielle Hunter’s Uncertain Vikings Future

In this episode of Two Old Bloggers, Darren and Dave dive into some of the biggest storylines surrounding the Minnesota Vikings. The guys start by discussing the recent release of star running back Dalvin Cook, who was a key player in the Vikings’ running game. Although Cook’s production last year did not match his salary, he will be difficult to replace. The Vikings’ running back room currently has no one who can replace Cook, and the team will likely have to employ a timeshare at running back to make the running game effective. The hosts also discuss the importance of the offensive line in opening holes for the running backs.

Next, the bloggers shift their focus to the uncertain future of star pass rusher Danielle Hunter. Recent reports suggest that other teams are contacting the Vikings about Hunter with a real interest in acquiring him. If the rumors are true, it appears that contract talks are not going well, and the Vikings may be willing to trade Hunter if they can’t come to an agreement. If Hunter is traded, the Vikings will have to find a new pass rusher to fill his shoes, and the defense will face enormous pressure to manufacture their own pressures.

Finally, Darren and Dave discuss Jay Ward, a promising safety who was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round. Ward is a versatile player who has played multiple positions, including safety, slot corner, and wide corner. He has displayed great potential in adapting and performing in various roles within the team, but there are concerns about his low tackling and lack of mass. With a crowded safety room in the Vikings organization, Ward’s impact on the team’s defense may not be immediate, but he could become a valuable defensive player for the Vikings in the future.

Join in the conversation with your Two Old Bloggers for decades of analysis and insights on your Minnesota Vikings and the NFL.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook and podcasts on your favorite aggregator. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst the Two Old Bloggers with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare. Join the conversation! Fan with us at Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and with our podcast partner Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN where you get sports takes for the fan, from the fan!