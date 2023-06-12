Report: Danielle Hunter to skip mandatory mini-camp

As a rule, we don’t get too bent out of shape when a member of the Minnesota Vikings misses Organized Team Activities. After all, they’re not mandatory or anything, so if guys have a reason for not wanting to be there. . .or even if they don’t. . .it’s really not that big a deal.

Players choosing to skip mandatory mini-camps, on the other hand, can raise significant red flags, and that’s the situation the Vikings now find themselves in.

Three-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter plans to skip the #Vikings’ mandatory minicamp, per sources.



The sides haven’t seen eye-to-eye on a new contract. @RapSheet reported Minnesota has received trade calls, and now one of the NFL’s top pass rushers is officially a holdout. pic.twitter.com/GedTiRbIKt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 12, 2023

Per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, outside linebacker Danielle Hunter will not be attending the Vikings’ mandatory mini-camp this week. The reason for this stems from Hunter’s contract, which is now officially an issue for the team.

Hunter signed a five-year, $72 million contract extension just before Training Camp started in 2018, and that extension is now in its final year. After missing all of 2020 and much of 2021 with injuries, Hunter had a significant bounce back season in 2022, collecting 11.5 sacks.

Hunter has a base salary for this season of just $4.9 million, which is a pretty small number for a player of his caliber. He’s definitely young enough where he could be a significant part of the team’s defense going forward and the team should, definitely, be looking into re-doing his deal here at some point. Will they? That remains to be seen.

