Paul Allen to get the NFL films treatment

Paul Allen was recently spotted at Canterbury Park, the greater Twin Cities’ horse racing track. That he was there is not unusual - Allen has been the racing track’s announcer since 1995 - but it was who was in tow that is interesting.

“THE ELITE”, NFL films’ top camera crew, was spotted filming what will presumably be a special for the National Football League’s in-house production company.

While it is unclear what the production will focus in on about Allen, it is easy to think of an approach involving the shared skills that come with announcing horse racing and NFL football.

I’d wager there are skills that easily translate between the two, such as being able to identify and react to quick changes in action as well as maintaining a consistent tenor through each call.

“The Autumn Wind is a racehorse, pillaging just for fun.”@NFLFilms crew @CanterburyPark, so we took a picture with top rider Harry Hernandez. Such a cool night at the ‘Park. #Facenda pic.twitter.com/SnbxNP1kAO — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) June 8, 2023

The Autumn Wind. . .that would be a great title for a film.

PA has been calling Minnesota Vikings games since 2002, bringing a unique and consistent voice to KFAN’s live radio coverage of each contest. Allen has also hosted a weekly radio show since 1998 that remains a significant part of KFAN and is renowned as one of the best in all of football.

His play calling career has been spectacular from start to finish, but has also drawn controversy, notably for the call of Brett Farve’s interception during the infamous (for a variety of reasons, grrr) 2009 NFC Championship game against the Saints.

But, that is exactly what makes PA the best in the business. He just gets fired up, like any reasonable football fan. Take the 2003 end-of-season game about the Cardinals - this one - and just listen to the man (in his first full season announcing).

“CAUGHT! TOUCHDOWWNN! NOOOOOO!!! NO!!!! THE CARDINALS HAVE KNOCKED THE VIKINGS OUT OF THE PLAYOFFS. THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS ARE CRYING ON THE FIELD.”

Or this one:

“IT IS NO GOOD, HE MISSED IT! ARE YOU KIDDING ME? THE SEASON CAN’T END LIKE THAT. HE MISSED IT LEFT!”

Or this one... perhaps his most famous.

“Right side catch by Diggs, HE GOT LOOSE!!! 30!!! 10!!!! TOUCHDOWWWWWWWWNNNN!!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME? IT’S A MINNEAPOLIS MIRACLE!!!!”

With the news that the man himself will finally be getting some more of the recognition that he (endlessly, in my opinion) deserves, we ask you, what is the one ‘PA on the Mic’ call or catchphrase that you can’t live without.