Danielle Hunter HOLD OUT! Let’s React!

When mandatory minicamp hits on Tuesday, the expectation is that outside linebacker Danielle Hunter will be a holdout.

We have had a lot of discussions about Hunter and a potential contract extension and trade. This is the next step in Hunter’s path to getting a contract extension. How does this impact his quest for that extension with regard to the collective bargaining agreement?

As we approach the end of the offseason program, the Vikings have a lot of storylines to follow during these final practices before training camp begins in July. Fans should keep an eye on the development of the team’s new players and the progress of returning players from injury, as well as any position battles that may emerge.

