Netflix releases trailer for “Quarterback,” featuring Kirk Cousins (and two other guys)

Earlier this year, we briefly mentioned that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was going to be part of a new series from Netflix called Quarterback. Well, the Netflix folks have dropped the first official trailer for it, which you can see below.

Mahomes. Cousins. Mariota. See the game from their side.



Quarterback premieres July 12 pic.twitter.com/TvgfumO1Xf — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2023

The series will follow Cousins and two other NFL quarterbacks throughout the course of the 2022 NFL season, those being former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and some guy from Kansas City named Patrick. . .something. Malone, I think.

(Yes, I know it’s Patrick Mahomes. Embrace the bit.)

Not only will the show give us access to what those three gentlemen are doing on game days, but it also follows them into their personal lives as well, as you can see in the trailer above that opens with Cousins reading to one of his children.

I know that I, for one, am going to be pretty interested in seeing what Netflix gives us with this series. It says that the series premieres on 12 July, but I haven’t seen anything that specifies whether or not there will be new episodes each week or if they’ll do what some of these streaming services do and drop the entire season at one time.

In any event, we’ll get to see QB1 in a different light following one of the crazier seasons in Vikings history. Will you be watching?