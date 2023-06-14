Kirk Cousins is Betting on Himself (again)

Kirk Cousins is in the news as the trailer for the Netflix’s series “Quarterback” came out today, featuring Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota in an in-depth look at their seasons last year, on and off the field.

Cousins also made some news during his press conference at the end of mini-camp when asked about his contract situation. He was asked if there had been any contract talks since they broke off in March and he said no, adding that they’ll probably talk again next March.

Cousins hasn’t seemed that concerned about his contract status and appears now to be betting on himself this season- his last under contract with the Vikings.

How Contract Negotiations Paused with the Vikings

The Vikings and Cousins began contract extension negotiations early this off-season back in February, but they reached an impasse over the length of the contract guarantee the Vikings were willing to offer. Cousins’ side were willing to take around a $5 million discount to his market value (currently estimated at $43.2 million by Spotrac), but the Vikings would only guarantee his 2024 salary and not his 2025 salary. Cousins’ side were reportedly surprised by the Vikings’ position. That led to the impasse and talks were paused by early March, at which point the Vikings restructured Cousins’ contract to push more cap hit into future years, but without an extension.

Cousins Betting on Himself

Cousins had said in a press conference earlier this year that he’ll need to earn the right to a contract extension, and his comments today suggest that any extension for Cousins prior to his current contract expiration is not forthcoming.

One would assume that should Cousins have a good season, he would no longer be willing to take a discount on a contract extension. An exclusive franchise tag would cost the Vikings nearly $50 million next season, based on the top 5 QB salaries. A non-exclusive franchise tag, which allows Cousins to negotiate with other teams, would cost the Vikings $42 million next season- 120% of his previous salary. This allows the Vikings to match any offer and retain Cousins, or if the Vikings choose not to match an offer, they would get two first-round draft picks from the team whose offer was accepted.

Vikings Retain Flexibility

It would seem unlikely that another team would be willing to part with two first-round picks to acquire a quarterback of Cousins’ age, on top of his cost, so the Vikings are pretty safe in having an option to retain Cousins for another season should they choose to do so. And they would still retain the right to match any offer for Cousins.

That flexibility does come with an added cost, however. The Vikings could have extended Cousins for somewhere around $38 million (reports were that Cousins was willing to accept an extension in the high $30 million range), so the added cost is somewhere around $4 million or so. But if Cousins begins showing signs of age or doesn’t perform as well, they won’t have a commitment to him beyond this season.

Should the Vikings go the non-exclusive franchise tag route with Cousins, that does limit their flexibility in structuring Cousins’ cap hit. The Vikings would not be able to spread the $42 million franchise tag cap hit into future years, so added to the $10.25 million in existing (void year) cap hit to the $42 million would make Cousins a $52.25 million cap hit next season. Should the Vikings wish to pursue an alternative, they’d need to negotiate an extension with Cousins outside the franchise tag. In all likelihood, that would come at an additional cost. The Vikings would need to place a franchise tag on Cousins by early March- well in advance of the draft.

Vikings Options Likely to be Limited

The Vikings won’t know who their draft picks will be next March- when they will need to make a decision on Cousins and the franchise tag or contract extension. They will be limited in their quarterback options to those on their roster, free agents, and those available for trade. One can speculate whether a quarterback like Trey Lance or Brock Purdy will be available for trade, or if either would be an upgrade over Cousins, but there is no better quarterback than Cousins set to be a free agent next season.

And so the Vikings would be looking at Jaren Hall or a trade candidate as alternatives to Cousins next season.

How Will Cousins Respond?

Kirk Cousins is no stranger to doubters and uncertainty, as he mentioned at a press conference earlier this year. Even back in high school, people were asking him about his lack of scholarship offers going into his senior year, having broken his ankle his junior year. He ended up performing well his senior year and had a couple offers from Western Michigan and Toledo, and was told he was the backup plan by new Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio- like if the five QBs ahead of him didn’t sign they’d offer him a scholarship. All five declined and Cousins got his scholarship as a 2 or 3 star recruit.

After Cousins signed with Michigan State, Nick Foles joined the program and was expected to become the starter. Cousins beat him out and Foles transferred to Arizona. Cousins finished his last year at Michigan State leading the Big Ten in most passing metrics.

But as a fourth-round draft pick and somewhat of an afterthought given that Washington had gone all-in to draft RGIII #2 overall, Cousins was once again in a similar position as he was early on in college. But three years and a major injury to RGIII later, Cousins was the starter in Washington. He finished that 2015 season with 4,166 yards passing, a league-leading 69.8% completion rate, a 101.6 passer rating (5th), 34 TDs (five rushing), 11 INTs, and 3 lost fumbles.

But Washington was not sold on Cousins, however, and placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. That year, 2016, Cousins led the league in passing yards, was sixth in EPA, third in CPOE, and seventh in passer rating. Still, Washington and Cousins could not agree on a long-term deal and Cousins was again placed on a franchise tag- the first QB to ever be placed on consecutive franchise tags.

Ultimately Cousins got his long term deal- a three year, $84 million fully guaranteed deal with the Vikings- the first fully guaranteed contract in NFL history- in 2018. It was also the highest paid contract at the time it was signed.

In 2019, with one year left on his contract, Cousins ranked 5th in EPA/CPOE composite, won his first playoff game- an upset over the 7.5 point favorite Saints- and had a career high 107.4 passer rating (4th overall). He was given a two-year, $66 million fully guaranteed extension following the 2019 season.

He ranked within the top ten QBs in passer rating and EPA/play in 2020 and 2021 and received another extension- one year, $35 million fully guaranteed following the 2021 season.

And so, Cousins has been able to rally at key junctures throughout his career- and has been rewarded for it.

This season, Cousins may have the best offensive supporting cast of his career. Between coaching staff, offensive line, and receiver corps, Cousins has a solid group around him, still a lot of continuity despite the losses of Cook and Thielen, and is coming off an 8th ranked season offensively- with a record 8 game winning drives and 4th quarter comebacks. Cousins also has continuity of scheme and coordinator for the first time since 2016 (perhaps his best season statistically) which also puts him in a good position to have a strong season.

He’s also more relaxed and more of a leader than he has been in the past. He’s been spending time since OTAs taking groups of players out to dinner after practices, has good relationships with players and coaches, and seems to be comfortable and enjoying the everyday grind more so than in the past.

All that sets up well for Cousins to bet on himself.