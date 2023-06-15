Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 June 2023

The Hunter holdout has made other fanbases delirious apparently. The trade packages that some of these geniuses have come up with are laughable at best.

Since yore last open thread ...

Netflix releases trailer for “Quarterback,” featuring Kirk Cousins (and two other guys)

Yawn!

Vikings roster presents more questions than answers as minicamp continues

Kirk Cousins is Betting on Himself (again)

Other Vikings stuff ...

Everything we learned from OTAs and minicamp

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins holding out hope for Dalvin Cook return: ‘Maybe there’s an outside chance’

Vikings Trade Pitch Flips Danielle Hunter for Huge Draft Haul

Davenport’s pitch would see the Jets send the Vikings a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2024 as well as a fifth-round selection in 2025.

Huge haul? Delusional.

The great Danielle Hunter debate: Extend or trade him?

The Team Extend Hunter folks would have to admit that extending Hunter has to have a certain price that they will not go over. The highest paid edge rusher in the NFL is making $28 million per year. It would be difficult for the Vikings to pay him at the very top of the market when they want to maintain cap flexibility into the future.

He also might note quite have a case as belonging in the cream-of-the-crop Myles Garrett/Micah Parsons discussion. ESPN’s Seth Walder tweeted this chart that shows pass rush win rates and double team rates for all edge rushers. Neither metric has Hunter alongside the best of the best. It’s particularly noticeable that Za’Darius Smith drew far more double teams than Hunter.

The Team Trade Hunter group might be making this very argument but they would have to acknowledge that 10-plus sack players do not grow on trees. In the last 10 seasons there have only been 42 times in which a player posted 14 or more sacks and Hunter has done it twice. It’s crazy to think about Hunter missing so much time in 2020 and 2021 and still ranking eighth in sacks since 2018. That’s not something you easily replace.

If Hunter was willing to agree to a contract similar to Bradley Chubb, who signed with the Dolphins for five years, $110 million with $33 million fully guaranteed, would the two sides of the argument come together? Or if another franchise offered a first-round pick in 2024, would they hold hands and agree that it’s the right move to trade him?

Neither of things things seem that likely. Otherwise this situation would have been resolved by now, right?

Vikings Trading DE Danielle Hunter; Should Seahawks Pursue?

As for what it would take for the Seahawks to acquire him, trade projections from Bleacher Report have teams sending a second-round pick with a fourth or fifth-rounder.

Why Chiefs must trade for Vikings’ Danielle Hunter after losing Frank Clark

Sure, the acquisition of Danielle Hunter may come at a cost. In fact, it would potentially involve valuable assets such as multiple second-round or third-round picks. Still, the long-term benefits far outweigh any initial investment.

3x Pro Bowler Should Garner Serious Giants Trade Interest: PFF

Spielberger believes the Vikings would “fight hard” for a future second-round pick as compensation, but might settle for two third-rounders. Valentine thinks the cost could be even lower based on Minnesota’s Smith trade.

“The Vikings sent Smith and 2025 sixth- and seventh-round picks to the Browns in exchange for fifth-round selections in 2024 and 2025,” Valentine wrote. “Could the Giants get Hunter for something similar? Perhaps a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick? Or, a fourth-round pick and the tantalizing but often-injured edge defender Elerson Smith?”

Giants fans are nimrods if they think a 4th and 5th round pick will get it done.

