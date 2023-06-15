Vikings Minicamp & A 7-on-7 Rookies Draft?

On this episode of The Real Forno Show, Tyler Forness and Kevin Fielder discuss the recent mandatory mini-camp of the Minnesota Vikings. The biggest news came from starting quarterback Kirk Cousins who said that contract extension talks likely wouldn’t occur again until March. While there wasn’t much to report on the purple and gold, the hosts decided to have some fun and do a 7-on-7 draft of rookies.

The 7 on 7 draft consists of drafting two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one quarterback, two linebackers, three cornerbacks, and two safeties. The winner of the draft will be determined by a fan poll after the show. 7-on-7 drills are commonplace in both practice and camps for high school kids to get themselves noticed by college recruiters.

The drafting process was done in a snake draft style, where Tyler and Kevin took turns in selecting their desired players. They both had to come up with a strategy to choose the best players, considering the positions they have to fill. The drafting process was exciting as each host had to evaluate the potential of the rookies and determine where they would fit best on their team.

The hosts went on to explain the importance of 7-on-7 drills in football, particularly for high school students. The drills help the players develop their skills in a controlled environment, giving them an opportunity to show off their talent to college recruiters. The drills help the players improve their passing, catching, and defensive skills, which are essential in the sport.

Overall, this episode of The Real Forno Show provides valuable insights, or at least an interesting discussion into your Minnesota Vikings, with Tyler and Dave discussing important topics that are sure to be of interest to you the fans. Join the conversation!

