Vikings to host advance screening of “Quarterback”

Yesterday, we brought you the trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Quarterback, featuring Minnesota Vikings signal caller Kirk Cousins. Well, actually Netflix brought you the trailer, but darn it, we linked to it.

The show will come out on Netflix on 12 July, but if you just can’t help yourself and want to have a chance to see it before everybody else, the Vikings are happy to give you the opportunity.

Per the team’s website, they will be hosting an early screening of Quarterback on 11 July, the day before it comes out on Netflix. The event will take place at TCO Stadium in Eagan and is the main event of a bunch of different things happening there that afternoon and evening.

The event will feature the Vikings Lakes Summer Markets, which will be open starting at 4:00 PM and closing up shop at 8:00 PM. There will also be trivia featuring various prizes, all leading up to the showing of the first episode of Quarterback promptly at 8:00 PM.

The website does warn that Quarterback will be rated TV-MA, so if you’re planning on bringing the younger crowd you might have to explain what various words and phrases mean. Of course, if they watch the Vikings with their parents, the odds are pretty good that they’ve heard most of them already anyway.

You can get tickets to the screening at the link above. You’re not allowed to bring chairs, though anyone attending is encouraged to bring a blanket.

Let us know if you’ll be heading to the screening of Quarterback at TCO Stadium on 11 July! Maybe some DN folks can get together at the event or something.