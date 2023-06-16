Skol Poll: Should the Vikings trade Danielle Hunter?

The biggest hot button issue right now for the Minnesota Vikings is whether or not they should trade Danielle Hunter.

One one hand, Hunter is a valuable player at a premium position where the Vikings don’t have a ton of depth, so it may be worth figuring out a way to keep arguably their best player on defense happy. Especially when you consider that the Vikings have a very young secondary that probably won’t hold up for very long in coverage without a strong pass rushing unit.

On the other hand, Danielle turns 29 this season and has had lingering injuries the past couple of seasons. Although Danielle is capable of playing in a 3-4 defense, he was at his best playing under Mike Zimmer’s 4-3 defense as a defensive end. With several teams potentially interested in trading for Hunter, this is the perfect time to sell high on an aging injury prone player.

There’s good arguments to be made on both sides, but I’m curious. How do you all feel about the Danielle Hunter situation and what do you think the Vikings should do here?