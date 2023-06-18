Dalvin Cook scored 54 touchdowns for the Vikings, and you can see them all here

During his six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, running back Dalvin Cook scored a lot of touchdowns. . .54 of them, to be precise. Now, even though it appears that he’s played his last down in purple, you can sit and have a look at all of them.

The incomparably “funkydunkleman,” the king of Vikings highlights, has put together a supercut featuring all of the touchdowns that Cook scored during his time with Minnesota. You can see them all right here.

Or, more accurately, you can see them on YouTube, because NFL.

Only three players in Vikings history scored more rushing touchdowns in a Vikings uniform than Dalvin Cook. They are Adrian Peterson (97), Chuck Foreman (52), and Bill Brown (also 52). Those are the regular season numbers, anyway. He added five more touchdowns on receptions and a pair of touchdown rushes in the postseason to give him his total of 54.

Do you have a favorite Dalvin Cook touchdown, folks?