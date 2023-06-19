Vikings Minicamp Fact or Fiction?

In the latest episode of the Two Old Bloggers, Darren and Dave delve into the Minnesota Vikings’ recent minicamp and the ongoing contract situation with star defensive end Danielle Hunter. While Hunter was absent from the minicamp due to his unresolved contract situation, the hosts expressed concern about the potential distraction of his holdout and the importance of having key players like Justin Jefferson present.

Jefferson, who had previously been a no-show at OTAs, made an appearance at the minicamp and declared his intention to attend training camp regardless of his current contract status. The hosts note that Jefferson’s presence at the camp was a positive sign and a relief for fans who may have been worried about his absence.

Darren then turned his attention to the team’s overall strategy, praising GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s approach to rebuilding the team while still remaining competitive in the short term. The hosts noted that Adofo-Mensah had turned over 14 of the 22 starters he inherited and positioned the team to have available salary cap space in 2024 and 2025, giving them the ability to sign their young cornerstones to extensions and pursue free agents without worrying about the veteran players they need to cut in order to sign anybody during free agency.

In discussing the team’s future, the hosts highlight the potential impact of rookie cornerback Mekhi Blackmon. Blackmon, who was the last pick in the third round, has shown promise with his experience, recognition of routes, and ability to be multiple. The hosts noted that Blackmon has already been working with the starters during minicamp, though initially on the outside, and suggested that he could be a strong candidate for the slot corner position.

Slot corner is a significant position in today’s NFL, and the Vikings do not have an obvious successor to Chandon Sullivan, who played 945 defensive snaps in 2022 and was not retained. Blackmon has the coverage skills to take over the slot corner position, and his experience playing some slot corner in college could make him a valuable asset for the Vikings in his rookie season.

Overall, Dave and Darren seem cautiously optimistic about the Vikings’ prospects for the upcoming season and praised the team’s efforts to rebuild while remaining competitive. Fans will have to wait until training camp to see how the team continues to develop, but the potential impact of players like Blackmon and Jefferson could make for an exciting season for Vikings fans.

If you’re a Vikings fan or just interested in following the team’s progress, be sure to tune in to the Two Old Bloggers for more updates and analysis throughout the season!

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook and podcasts on your favorite aggregator. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

