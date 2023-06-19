Vikings receiving corps ranked highly by Pro Football Focus

We’re still trudging our way through list-a-mania season as we get closer to the start of Training Camp for the Minnesota Vikings (and the 31 other less important NFL teams). Pro Football Focus has been ranking the different positional groups around the NFL, and one of the Vikings’ groups has gotten a nice ranking.

PFF went through all of the receiving groups in the league and placed the Vikings in the #7 spot in the entire league, which is pretty solid. Of course, there’s one main reason that they rank that high, which they make abundantly clear.

Thank Justin Jefferson for the Vikings ranking in the top 10. Outside of Jefferson, Minnesota has T.J. Hockenson at tight end, a viable option for them. But then it’s K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor and rookie Jordan Addison. Still, Jefferson carries due to his three straight elite receiving grades. His 92.5 receiving grade over all three campaigns ranks third to only Davante Adams (94.2) and Cooper Kupp (92.6).

Reagor has contributed just about nothing as a receiver during his short time in Minnesota, and I would expect that trend to continue. We know that Osborn has made some significant strides over the past couple of seasons but he’s definitely not a household name outside of Minnesota or anything like that. Addison should get every opportunity to contribute to the Vikings’ offense early and often if he can get past the minor injury that sidelined him for the majority of OTAs.

But, when you have a pairing like Jefferson and Hockenson, it can carry you pretty significantly up the rankings. We’ll have to see if anyone outside of those two can help the team to rank more highly in this category next season.