Vikings sign rookie WR Garett Maag

With tight end Ben Ellefson announcing his retirement from the NFL yesterday, the Minnesota Vikings had an open spot on their 90-man roster. They’ve filled that spot with another pass catcher, one that you might not have heard of.

The Vikings have signed wide receiver Garett Maag from the University of North Dakota, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

Maag is a native of Inver Grove Heights and played his high school ball at St. Croix Lutheran. In his career with the Fighting Hawks, he appeared in 49 games, catching 162 passes for 2,152 yards and 18 touchdowns, including 41/540/5 this past season.

Maag is a bigger receiver at 6’4” and 210 pounds. Like any receiver coming to Minnesota, he’s going to have an uphill battle ahead of him to make the 53-man roster, but stranger things have happened before.

Welcome to Minnesota, Garett!