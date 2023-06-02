Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 June 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Cookwatch 2023: What will happen with the Vikings’ star running back?

Vikings work out QB Jordan Ta’amu

Vikings TE Ben Ellefson Announces His Retirement

Is It All About the Money? Jefferson, Cook, Addison, Murphy & Mattison

Vikings’ NFC North Rival Off-Season Analysis: Chicago Bears

Vikings sign rookie WR Garett Maag

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: