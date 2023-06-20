The Vikings Expert Roundtable

Join the first-ever Vikings Expert roundtable on this Real Forno Show.

The National Football League’s dead period is upon us, and for Minnesota Vikings fans, it’s a tough time as news is sparse at best. But not to worry, the first-ever Vikings Experts roundtable has been organized to discuss the direction of the Vikings and where they are headed.

Join managing editor Tyler Forness as he hosts a panel of experts, including columnists Judd Zulgad, Kevin Fielder, and Saivion Mixson, as they dive into the following topics:

1. Danielle Hunter’s Current Status

Danielle Hunter is a key player for the Vikings, and his current status is a cause for concern. He missed all of the OTAs and even the mandatory Minicamp. It is obviously over his contract which is scheduled to only pay him up to $5.5M in new money this season because all the rest of his $74M contract has already been paid to him. The roundtable will provide an update on his current status and discuss how the team will manage his absence if he is not able to play.

2. Justin Jefferson’s Contract

Justin Jefferson had a phenomenal season with the Vikings, and many fans are eager to see him continue to grow with the team. However, there are questions about his contract extension, its total, and the timetable for when he’ll get it. The roundtable will discuss whether the Vikings should offer him an extension this offseason or wait until next year.

3. The Battle for RB2

With Alexander Mattison as the clear-cut RB1, the Vikings have an interesting battle for the RB2 position. Ty Chandler and Kene Kwangwu and rookie DeWayne McBride are the contenders, and the roundtable will discuss who they believe will come out on top.

4. Potential Training Camp Battles

Training camp is always an exciting time, and the Vikings have several positions that will be up for grabs. The roundtable will discuss which battles they are most excited to see and who they believe will come out on top.

This is a must-watch for any die-hard Vikings fan who wants to stay up-to-date with the latest news and analysis on the team. Don’t miss out on this exciting event! Tune in to the Real Forno Show to catch the Vikings Experts roundtable discussion.

Overall, this episode of The Real Forno Show provides valuable insights or at least an interesting discussion into your Minnesota Vikings. Join the conversation!

