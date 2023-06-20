Analyzing the Vikings Offense

Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have had some record-breaking offenses that would come out and drop 40 on your head, some other years, not so much. With Kevin O’Connell masterminding the offensive game plan these days, it looks like the team will continue to trend upward in terms of offensive production for years to come. With the help of superstars like Justin Jefferson, and T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings have much to look forward to in their future.

Well, let’s take a dive into KOC’s background first. KOC began his coaching career in Cleveland where he was the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2015. In 2016, He became a “special projects” coordinator for San Francisco. In his first 2 years in the NFL, he saw two teams go a combined 5-27. From 2017-2019, KOC worked for the Washington Football Team starting as their quarterbacks coach, then passing game coordinator, then the next year gets promoted to offensive coordinator. During his tenure with Washington, he saw that team go 17-31 in three years. Then from 2020 to 2021, KOC became the offensive coordinator where he would learn the ever-evolving offensive schemes from boy genius, Sean McVay. During his time with the Rams, KOC saw that team manage a 22-11 record and of course, a Super Bowl ring.

While working for the Browns, 49ers, Washington, and then the Rams, KOC had gotten to pick the brains of many great coaches who undoubtedly were great offensive-minded head coaches in Jay Gruden, Chip Kelly, and Sean McVay.

The Vikings had made a giant leap in offensive production under KOC in his first year as the head coach. Can we expect the same progress in year two? In KOC’s first season with the Vikings, his offense ranked 7th in yards per game, and 8th in points per game. He also led the team to a 13-4 record. That 13-win season was good enough for the Vikings to win the NFC North division title, which hadn’t been won since 2017.

So what should we be expecting for year two? Well, behind veteran QB Kirk Cousins, along with the help of JJ and TJ, the Vikings look poised to have another offensive breakout under KOC in year 2 of his head coaching campaign. The Vikings also added another tool to their offensive arsenal in the draft by selecting Jordan Addison in the later part of the first round in this year's Draft. Addison is coming out of college as one of the most refined products in recent years as a route runner and a pure pass catcher. Addison also brings an explosive playmaker who is relentless after the catch.

With a loaded group of playmakers, KOC should have no trouble picking up where he left off last year.