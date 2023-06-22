Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 June 2023

Still hoping to see some contract extensions and/or a trade or two.

Since yore last open thread ...

Analyzing the Vikings Offense

Another insane Justin Jefferson stat

The Curse of 1998: Part 1

Other Vikings stuff ...

Dalvin Cook says Vikings’ scheme didn’t match his ‘bread and butter’

“The move was anticipated because I’m a three-down back,” said Cook. “Running the ball, outside zone, inside zone, that’s what I do. That’s my bread and butter. That’s not their scheme. They want to get the ball out wide to the guys outside and they want to toss the ball around. That’s not what I’m looking forward to do. I want somebody that’s going to ground and pound, and we’re going to make plays on the outside and I’m going to help somebody win. That was just the move I anticipated.”

“The relationship between me, [Kevin O’Connell], [Kwesi Adofo-Mensah], all of us is just love. I appreciate them coming in and being the people they was. Making sure Dalvin Cook the person was OK every day I walked into the building. They good people and everything,” he said.

Rams Trade for Danielle Hunter Rumor: ‘Time & Place’ for Los Angeles Big Move?

Aggressive Jets Trade Proposal Delivers 3-Time Pro Bowler

New York Jets receive: defensive lineman Danielle Hunter

Minneosta Vikings receive: a 2024 third-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick

This not aggressive. It is actually trash.

2023 NFL Trade Candidates This Summer

Cardinals S Budda Baker & LB Isaiah Simmons

Surprise NFL Players Who Could Get Traded, Cut After 2023 Draft

Patrick Queen, LB, Anthony Schwartz, WR, Noah Igbinoghene, CB

I think a trade of Danielle Hunter to the Ravens for ODafe Oweh and Patrick Queen would be great. Maybe send back Troy Dye? If not him, then maybe the Vikings send a 6th round pick?

