Vikings announce training camp schedule

The Minnesota Vikings have officially announced their training camp schedule.

The team kicks off festivities on Saturday July 29th with Back Together Weekend. As always, opening weekend will feature giveaways, MVC and Skol Line performances, and player autographs for kids 17 and under. In addition, the Salvation Army is hosting "Down for the challenge" where over 200 participants scale down the wall of the Omni Viking Lakes hotel for charity.

There are two night practices being held this year. The first is on Thursday August 3rd, and the second is a family night on Tuesday August 8th. Both will feature fireworks and an autographed football toss.

Joint practices with the Tennessee Titans are scheduled for Wednesday August 16th and Thursday August 17th. Meanwhile, joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals are scheduled for the following week on Wednesday August 23rd and Thursday August 24th.

Tickets for adults are $5 each for day practices and $10 each for the two night practices. Kids admission is free. General and ADA accessible parking costs $10. For more information, visit the Vikings official website.