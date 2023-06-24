Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24,25 June 2023

I am hoping that the team goes ahead and extends Hockenson, Hunter, and Jefferson. That is what I would do.
Since yore last open thread ...
RT Udoh picks up bevy of driving citations
Apparently all of the Trey Lance trade rumors were made up
Other Vikings stuff ...
Insider revives linking Vikings’ Kirk Cousins with 49ers
Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio revived linking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins with the San Francisco 49ers.
“I think you’re going to see—unless the Vikings re-sign him by then, and they can’t use the franchise tag on him, the way his contract is structured—you’re going to see a potential tug of war between (49ers head coach) Kyle Shanahan and (Los Angeles Rams coach) Sean McVay for Kirk Cousins next March,” Florio explained during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” as shared by David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone.
Florio is an insider?
Free agent Dalvin Cook reveals which team would be ‘perfect fit’
Dolphins of course
Broncos Urged to Sign RB Dalvin Cook by Former Pro Bowl WR
meh
Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to ‘maximize’ new role
“It definitely changes things,” Mattison said. “I like to go into every season preparing like I’m the back. That’s kind of where my mindset has always been. That’s kind of where we, as a running back group, held ourselves to that standard of. I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful for having Dalvin in that running back room and challenging me to challenge him every single day, so that kind of helped me out within my preparation.
“Yeah, with that understanding of knowing kind of where my role is going to be and maximize it. I’ve been a lot more prepared in the way of understanding where I’m going to be at in the playbook, where I’m going to have to be at physically, my stamina. It’s just a whole bunch that I have to now take into account but without applying too much pressure, of course, because this is a game of ball that we have grown to love and grown to adapt to at all different levels. I’m definitely comfortable as a professional athlete and understanding what I have to do to get the job done. Now just cranking that thing up and getting ready for this opportunity that I have in front of me.”
No Team’s Cornerback Battle is More Interesting Than the Vikings’
Looking around the league, no other team has a cornerback battle with this level of intrigue and importance. Pro Football Focus agrees. There are at least five or six corners on the Vikings’ roster with a realistic shot to see the field early this season, and what kind of play the team gets from that position could go a long way in determining the overall success of Brian Flores’ defense.
In are Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Joejuan Williams, Jay Ward, John Reid, and three undrafted rookies. Reid, a slot corner on his fourth team in four seasons, is the only player in the room older than 25.
Gonna be ugly is my best guess. Flores has his work cut out for him and trading Hunter is not something he likely is a huge fan of.
Yore Mock
TRADES
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent:
Round 4 Pick 25
Received: Round 5 Pick 21, Round 6 Pick 21
23: R1 P23 EDGE Laiatu Latu - UCLA 6’5” 245
55: R2 P23 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia 6’4” 311
123: R4 P23 LB Jaylan Ford - Texas 6’3” 236
142: R5 P6 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M 6’1” 215
157: R5 P21 G Matthew Jones - Ohio State 6’4” 312
168: R5 P32 DL T’Vondre Sweat - Texas 6’4” 355
196: R6 P21 EDGE Jordan Burch - Oregon 6’6” 275
198: R6 P23 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6’3” 215
